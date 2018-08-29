California takes another green step forward

California lawmakers this week passed two pieces of legislation that move against the energy current of the Trump administration. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- California legislators scored a win against the Trump administration by passing one of the nation's most ambitious clean energy bills, an advocacy group said.

"The legislature finds and declares that the Public Utilities Commission, State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission, and State Air Resources Board should plan for 100 percent of total retail sales of electricity in California to come from eligible renewable energy resources and zero-carbon resources by December 31, 2045," Senate Bill 100, as amended, reads.

The bill, introduced last year by Sen. Kevin de León, D.-L.A., also increases the state clean energy target from 50 percent of the state mix by 2030 to 60 percent.

Michael Brune, the executive director at the Sierra Club, said the bill represents a pivotal moment for California.

RELATED Report casts grim picture of damage to California by climate change

"While Donald Trump abandons reality by ignoring the climate crisis and the incredible growth of clean energy, California is stepping up to lead the transition to a 100 percent clean energy economy," he said in a statement.

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has started the path to take the U.S. signature off the U.N.-backed Paris climate agreement. Domestically, Trump has proposed easing the requirements of the Clean Power Plan and fuel efficiency standards, both signed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

After Trump pushed for more coal on the national grid, California Gov. Jerry Brown called it a declaration of war.

RELATED California advances electric vehicle legislation

"It will not stand," he stated in mid-August. "Truth and common sense will triumph over Trump's insanity."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the nation's power sector consumed 661 million short tons of coal last year, the lowest level since 1983.

This week, California took additional steps by approving Assembly Bill 2127, which calls for a biannual update on electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The bill mandates the review to gauge progress on a state-wide effort to put at least 5 million zero-emissions vehicles on California roads by 2030.

RELATED Advocacy group raises California oil and gas alarm

The Trump administration's proposal on fuel standards lowers Obama's unenforced mandate by 32 percent to 37 miles per gallon average for cars and light-duty trucks by 2026. Under the new proposal, the Environmental Protection Agency also confirmed plans to strip California of its authority to set its own fuel economy levels for vehicles, citing a 50-state solution in the proposal.

Both measures passed by California lawmakers await Gov. Brown's signature.