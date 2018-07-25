British shale driller facing continued protests

July 25 (UPI) -- Still facing protests over shale gas work, British energy company Cuadrilla Resources said its efforts were pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

The company, a pioneer in British shale exploration, said Wednesday its total spending with suppliers in Lancashire county during the second quarter was around $10 million.

"As we start preparing to hydraulically fracture our first two horizontal exploration wells we aim to demonstrate that Lancashire shale gas can be safely and sensibly developed in the county to supply local homes and businesses," CEO Francis Egan said in a statement.

The company said Tuesday it was taking legal action against six protestors who blocked access to its shale exploration site in Lancashire earlier this month. Despite an injunction on unlawful entry, Cuadrilla said suppliers were facing delays in getting in and out of the site.

Cuadrilla has been a consistent target of widespread protests from opponents of hydraulic fracturing, though the British government has routinely sided in favor of oil and gas companies.

The company was the first in the country to drill into shale using hydraulic fracturing techniques. Hydraulic fracturing has been used for decades, though improved techniques like horizontal drilling have led to considerable production gains for oil and natural gas, particularly in the United States.

Earlier this week, Cuadrilla got final consent from officials for a horizontal shale exploration well in Lancashire and planned for one more permit in the near future.

"Following hydraulic fracturing of these first two horizontal wells Cuadrilla will run an initial flow test of the gas produced from both wells for approximately six months," the company stated.

The announcement was heralded by industry groups looking to a future British economy that's more dependent on foreign suppliers.

"Lancashire can today be proud that it is at the forefront of Britain's indigenous energy revival," Ken Cronin, the chief executive of U.K. Onshore Oil and Gas, said in an emailed statement.