Home / Energy News

Subsea 7 ups ante for McDermott International takeover

The proposed merger is just the latest in consolidations for exploration and production services firms.
By Daniel J. Graeber Follow @dan_graeber Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 7:17 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Norwegian offshore services company Subsea 7 announced Monday it made a $2 billion unsolicited bid to take over McDermott International, a U.S. rival.

Subsea 7 said it was offering $7 per share for McDermott, which is a 16 percent premium to Friday's closing price. A similar proposal from Subsea 7 was tabled Friday, but rejected by McDermott shareholders.

"We see significant merit in such a transaction for all shareholders, and with our financial and legal advisors continue to be open to discussions," Jean Cahuzac, Subsea 7's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The proposal from Subsea 7 is the latest in a steady string of mergers for companies that provide services for the upstream, or exploration and production, side of the energy sector. Subsea 7 and Schlumberger, the largest services firm in the world, formed a joint venture partnership in February that was based on a 2015 arrangement to coordinate broad offshore development work under one umbrella.

Schlumberger last week reported first quarter earnings of $7.8 billion were up 14 percent from the same period last year, but down 4 percent from the fourth quarter.

McDermott, meanwhile, is working on a $6 billion merger with engineering firm Chicago Bridge & Iron. Both signed contracts for work in Saudi Arabia and the merger proposal in December followed the $4.5 billion in agreements signed between the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known informally as Saudi Aramco, and a handful of service contractors for "megaprojects" envisioned in the energy-rich kingdom.

McDermott offered no comment on the Subsea 7 offer. Last week, David Dickson, the company's CEO, said it was logical for his company to team up with CB&I as it would diversify McDermott's client base. All of McDermott's shareholders were called on to vote for the merger.

Subsea 7, for its part, said it was keen on discussing a sweeter offer with McDermott's management.

"The proposal is subject to the termination of McDermott's pending transaction with CB&I," the Norwegian company stated.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ex-Liberian warlord living in Pa. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud Ex-Liberian warlord living in Pa. sentenced to 30 years for immigration fraud
Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman Peruvian mob lynches Canadian suspected of killing shaman
Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple
Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport
Former Mexico governor extradited to U.S. on drug smuggling charges Former Mexico governor extradited to U.S. on drug smuggling charges
Photos