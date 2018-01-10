Iran keeps chin up on fate of crew of Sanchi oil tanker

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Iranian government on Wednesday tried to stay optimistic about the fate of crew members missing from an oil tanker ablaze off the Chinese coast.

So far, the body of only one of the 32 members of the crew of the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, flagged in Panama, has been recovered. The vessel collided during the weekend with Chinese freighter CF Crystal, which was carrying grain from the United States to China.

The ship is still on fire, though Hassan Qashqavi, a deputy in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, sought to downplay the potential loss of life.

"Probably the Iranian crew has been stationed in the bottom compartments of the ship which are cooler," he was quoted by the official Islamic Republic of Iran news agency as saying.

The body recovered was an Iranian national, though a few foreigners were also on board. All 21 members of the Chinese freighter were accounted for.

Around a dozen vessels are working either on rescue operations or controlling the fire on the Sanchi tanker. Response operations were hampered Tuesday by high waves and heavy winds.

An oil slick has spread out from the Iranian tanker at a radius of at least a half-mile. There's no indication so far on the extent of the potential volume spilled or level of pollution, though it could be severe. The Iranian vessel, loaded with fuel, was on its way to South Korea with about 1 million barrels of an ultra-light form of oil called condensate when it crashed.

The worst maritime spill of this kind occurred when 2.1 million barrels of oil leaked from the Atlantic Empress off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago in 1979. All 26 members of the crew died after it exploded when it collided with the Aegean Captain.

The National Iranian Tanker Co., which carried internationally-credited insurance, said it had formed an emergency committee to investigate the cause of the incident.