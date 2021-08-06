Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 12:37 PM

Navy to christen future USS Nantucket on Saturday

By
The U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Nantucket, will be christened on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Fincantrieri Marinette Marine
The U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Nantucket, will be christened on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Fincantrieri Marinette Marine

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The future USS Nantucket, the U.S. Navy's 27th littoral combat ship, will be ceremonially christened on Saturday, the Defense Department announced on Friday.

The ceremony welcoming the third ship in Navy history to carry the name will be conducted at Marinette, Wis., where it was built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Advertisement

Ship's sponsor Polly Spencer will break a bottle of sparkling wine over the ship's bow, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

The future USS Nantucket will be the Navy's 14th Freedom-class littoral combat ship, designed to operate in near-shore environments yet capable of fast movement on open seas.

The steel monohulled Freedom ships, 387.6 feet long, are homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and differ in design from the catamaran-inspired Independence class.

The new ship's name was chosen to "honor the maritime history and heritage of the people of Nantucket," an island near Cape Cod, Mass., Navy spokesman Lt. Joshua Kelsey said.

Nantucket Harbormaster Sheila Lucey, who will attend Saturday's event, said the ship will visit the namesake island in 2022 but most likely will stay at sea because the ship's draft is too deep to safely make it into the harbor.

Advertisement

Littoral combat ships first entered Navy service in 2008. Four of the 27 built have been decommissioned.

Read More

Littoral combat ship USS Savannah delivered to U.S. Navy Keel laid for future littoral combat ship USS Cleveland Navy task force lists needed upgrades to littoral combat ships

Latest Headlines

James Guerts announces retirement from Navy's second-highest rank
Defense News // 22 hours ago
James Guerts announces retirement from Navy's second-highest rank
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- James Guerts, who was acting undersecretary for the U.S. Navy since February, announced Wednesday that he would retire from the service at the end of August.
USAF optimistic about hypersonic missile despite failed test
Defense News // 23 hours ago
USAF optimistic about hypersonic missile despite failed test
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Despite last week's failed hypersonic missile test, the U.S. Air Force remains hopeful that it will begin production of the new weapon by the end of fiscal year 2022.
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Defense News // 23 hours ago
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The USS America Expeditionary Strike Group will conduct training with Australian Navy's HMAS Canberra and HMAS Ballarat, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Makinami from Thursday to Sunday.
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Defense News // 1 day ago
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force made history Thursday after intentionally landing six aircraft on a Michigan highway during Exercise Northern Strike -- the annual multi-national military event hosted by the Michigan National Guard.
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Defense News // 1 day ago
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Blue air pilots went head-to-head with F-35 Lightning II aggressor pilots for the first time at the Red Flag-Nellis air exercise.
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS Arleigh Burke has begun a deployment from Rota, Spain to support national security interests in Europe.
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Defense News // 2 days ago
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is moving forward with plans to make the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft described as the "eyes of the fleet," fully capable of completing missions by September.
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Tuesday began Large Scale Exercise 2021, the first iteration of the United States-only exercise, which is meant to demonstrate global readiness, the branch announced.
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Defense News // 2 days ago
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 3 days ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
On This Day: Taliban militants shoot down U.S. military helicopter, kill dozens
On This Day: Taliban militants shoot down U.S. military helicopter, kill dozens
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/