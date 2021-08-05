USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan

Highway M-32 west of Alpena, Michigan was closed on Thursday until 1 p.m. while the Michigan Air National Guard tested landing aircraft on the roadway. Screenshot by Michigan Department of Transportation / FACEBOOK

An A-10 Michigan National Guard aircraft takes off during testing on M-32 near Alpena on Thursday. Screenshot courtesy of Michigan Department of Transportation/Facebook

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force made history Thursday after intentionally landing six aircraft on a Michigan highway during Exercise Northern Strike -- the annual multi-national military event hosted by the Michigan National Guard.

The special road-landing drill took place on highway M-32 near Alpena. The road was closed for five hours to accommodate the exercise.

Four a-10C attack aircraft and two C-146A Wolfhound special operations transports landed about 11 a.m. EST. They were joined by the Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing, the Air Force's 355th Wing and the Air Force Special Operations Command.

The highway was to remain closed until 1 p.m. local time, and 61 businesses and homes in the area were without power in the morning.