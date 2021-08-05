Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 2:39 PM

USAF optimistic about hypersonic missile despite failed test

By
Zarrin Ahmed
A B-52H Stratofortress conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon on Aug. 8, 2020. Photo by Giancarlo Casem/U.S. Air Force
A B-52H Stratofortress conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon on Aug. 8, 2020. Photo by Giancarlo Casem/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Despite last week's failed hypersonic missile test, the U.S. Air Force remains hopeful that it will begin production of the new weapon by the end of fiscal year 2022, officials said.

The USAF is still investigating what went wrong during the test of the rocket propelling the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon. The rocket was successfully released but failed to ignite.

Advertisement

The USAF needs to successfully complete flight testing of the ARRW booster before the service inks a contract with manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which is targeted for fiscal year 2022.

The USAF budget included $161 million to procure 12 AGM-183As, which will be the military's first hypersonic weapon.

The House Appropriations Committee's defense spending bill may reduce that funding by $44 million if all technical issues aren't addressed, thereby reducing the number of missiles to eight.

Program executive officer for weapons Heath Collins said during a press conference that the USAF is resolving technical problems. He cited the service's ability to find out what caused the first flight booster test to fail earlier this year.

"We're now going to learn from this next step and move forward," he said, according to Air Force Times.

Advertisement

Read More

Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test U.S. Air Force detonates hypersonic missile warhead in test Defense Dept.: U.S. accelerating hypersonic missile development

Latest Headlines

James Guerts announces retirement from Navy's second-highest rank
Defense News // 46 minutes ago
James Guerts announces retirement from Navy's second-highest rank
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- James Guerts, who was acting undersecretary for the U.S. Navy since February, announced Wednesday that he would retire from the service at the end of August.
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Defense News // 1 hour ago
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The USS America Expeditionary Strike Group will conduct training with Australian Navy's HMAS Canberra and HMAS Ballarat, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Makinami from Thursday to Sunday.
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Defense News // 2 hours ago
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force made history Thursday after intentionally landing six aircraft on a Michigan highway during Exercise Northern Strike -- the annual multi-national military event hosted by the Michigan National Guard.
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Defense News // 3 hours ago
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Blue air pilots went head-to-head with F-35 Lightning II aggressor pilots for the first time at the Red Flag-Nellis air exercise.
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS Arleigh Burke has begun a deployment from Rota, Spain to support national security interests in Europe.
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is moving forward with plans to make the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft described as the "eyes of the fleet," fully capable of completing missions by September.
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Tuesday began Large Scale Exercise 2021, the first iteration of the United States-only exercise, which is meant to demonstrate global readiness, the branch announced.
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Defense News // 2 days ago
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 3 days ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Defense News // 3 days ago
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Rapinoe, Lloyd lead U.S. women over Australia for Olympic bronze in soccer
Rapinoe, Lloyd lead U.S. women over Australia for Olympic bronze in soccer
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/