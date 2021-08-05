Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 3:23 PM

James Guerts announces retirement from Navy's second-highest rank

By
Zarrin Ahmed
James F. Guerts, the acting undersecretary of the Navy, has announced that he will retire at the end of August. Photo by Alexander C. Kubitza/U.S. Navy
James F. Guerts, the acting undersecretary of the Navy, has announced that he will retire at the end of August. Photo by Alexander C. Kubitza/U.S. Navy

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- James Guerts, who has been acting undersecretary of the U.S. Navy since February, has announced that he will retire at the end of August.

A replacement has not been announced.

Advertisement

"I have been truly blessed by the great teammates, bosses, mentors, international colleagues and industry partners with whom I have had the good fortune to work within my career as an Air Force officer, [senior executive service] and appointee," Geurts said in a handwritten note Wednesday on LinkedIn.

"While I depart with a heavy heart, I do so with full confidence in all of you."

RELATED Navy acquisition chief says the branch needs COVID-19 relief funds to avoid cuts

Guerts was the 2020 Wash100 Award winner for his leadership in acquiring technology. He oversaw the service's pursuit of unmanned technology, its Naval Expeditions accelerator program and work on the Constellation-class frigate and Ford-class aircraft carrier program.

"It was an extremely difficult decision given my strong belief in our mission and pride in being part of the Department of the Navy team," he wrote. "I am hopeful I was able to make a difference to those I was privileged to lead and serve."

Guerts formerly served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, and said in his note that he served a total of 38 years in government since he began in ROTC in 1983. He thanked his family for their unwavering support and to those who mentored him along the way.

Advertisement
RELATED USS Mobile to be commissioned on Saturday

The Navy is headed by an acting secretary, Thomas Harker. The Biden administration has nominated Carlos Del Toro for the permanent position.

RELATED Navy's information warfare research effort gets $400M ceiling increase

Latest Headlines

USAF optimistic about hypersonic missile despite failed test
Defense News // 1 hour ago
USAF optimistic about hypersonic missile despite failed test
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Despite last week's failed hypersonic missile test, the U.S. Air Force remains hopeful that it will begin production of the new weapon by the end of fiscal year 2022.
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Defense News // 1 hour ago
USS America strike group joins Australia, Japan for training
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The USS America Expeditionary Strike Group will conduct training with Australian Navy's HMAS Canberra and HMAS Ballarat, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Makinami from Thursday to Sunday.
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Defense News // 2 hours ago
USAF makes history with highway landings in Michigan
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force made history Thursday after intentionally landing six aircraft on a Michigan highway during Exercise Northern Strike -- the annual multi-national military event hosted by the Michigan National Guard.
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Defense News // 3 hours ago
F-35 pilots act as air aggressors for first time at Nellis exercise
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Blue air pilots went head-to-head with F-35 Lightning II aggressor pilots for the first time at the Red Flag-Nellis air exercise.
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Arleigh Burke begins first patrol from new home port in Spain
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS Arleigh Burke has begun a deployment from Rota, Spain to support national security interests in Europe.
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is moving forward with plans to make the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft described as the "eyes of the fleet," fully capable of completing missions by September.
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Tuesday began Large Scale Exercise 2021, the first iteration of the United States-only exercise, which is meant to demonstrate global readiness, the branch announced.
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Defense News // 2 days ago
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 3 days ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Defense News // 3 days ago
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Rapinoe, Lloyd lead U.S. women over Australia for Olympic bronze in soccer
Rapinoe, Lloyd lead U.S. women over Australia for Olympic bronze in soccer
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/