Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 1:20 PM

Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.

By
Jake Thomas
An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft taxis down the flight line upon return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson/U.S. Marine Corps
An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft taxis down the flight line upon return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson/U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is moving forward with plans to make the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft described as the "eyes of the fleet," fully capable of completing missions by September.

Capt. Pete Arrobio, a Navy program manager, announced plans for upgrades to the E-2Ds, which use radar technology to track and respond to air, ship and cruise missiles, USNI News reported.

Advertisement

Arrobio, speaking at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Expo at National Harbor, Md., Tuesday, said that while the E-2D is still in production, it is "being asked to do more than originally anticipated," and there are "risks we can no longer accept."

"It even has that new-aircraft smell," he said. "But the architecture and systems and components for this cockpit, as well as the back end, were designed when flip phones were on the stage -- 2005."

RELATED U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness

Enhancements to the E-2Ds will focus on its software system and will include better defenses to its computer and displays against enemy cyberattacks. The Navy has 48 E-2Ds with four more on the way from Northrop Grumman, which was awarded a five-year, $3.2 billion contract to produce 24 more of the aircraft in 2019.

Advertisement

The Navy's goal is to have 22 fully mission-capable aircraft in the fleet at all times by Sept. 1.

"Fully mission capable is what wins the war," Robbio said.

RELATED Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars

Seapower magazine reported that the E-2D has 11 major mission systems that need to be maintained. Three of nine E-2Ds ordered by Japan have been delivered. France has signed a letter of agreement to purchase three.

In May, a Navy strike group departed Japan for deployment in the Indo-Pacific region that included an E-2D.

RELATED Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover

Latest Headlines

U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Defense News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Tuesday began Large Scale Exercise 2021, the first iteration of the United States-only exercise, which is meant to demonstrate global readiness, the branch announced.
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will deploy from San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Navy announced.
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The multinational naval exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, involving about 17,000 personnel, successfully concluded off the Australian coast over the weekend.
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Defense News // 2 days ago
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two CH-47H Chinook helicopters were loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane and flown nearly 10,000 miles to Australia, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday.
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
Defense News // 4 days ago
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
Defense News // 4 days ago
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with three service branches charged with protecting the country's interests in space.
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
Defense News // 4 days ago
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/