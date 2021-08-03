Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 3:58 PM

U.S. Navy starts Large Scale Exercise, tests new technology, global readiness

By
The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, pictured in port in Gaeta, Italy, starts the Large Scale Exercise 2021 on Tuesday with 35 other U.S. ships and personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/U.S. Navy
The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, pictured in port in Gaeta, Italy, starts the Large Scale Exercise 2021 on Tuesday with 35 other U.S. ships and personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/U.S. Navy

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Tuesday began Large Scale Exercise 2021, the first iteration of the United States-only exercise, which is meant to demonstrate global readiness, the branch announced.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Navy Forces Europe, kicked off the training in areas of responsibility Tuesday, which will continue through Aug. 16.

Advertisement

The USS Mount Whitney last week sailed from Italy last week to join 35 other Navy vessels, virtual units and personnel from across the Navy and Marine Corps for the exercise.

The globally integrated LSE event across multiple fleets aims to provide high-end training at sea and ashore and to show how maritime operations synchronize in support of the joint force.

RELATED Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars

It is based on a progression of fleet battle problems and scenarios to assess and redefine modern warfare concepts, including distributed maritime operations, expeditionary advanced base operations, and littoral operations in a contested environment, according to Navy officials.

The exercise also will include evaluations of experimental technology, such as unmanned technologies and vessels.

"LSE is more than just training; it is leveraging the integrated fighting power of multiple naval forces to share sensors, weapons, and platforms across all domains in contested environments, globally," U.S. Fleet Forces Command Adm. Christopher Grady said in a Navy press release.

Advertisement
RELATED Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover

LSE 2021 is the biggest naval and amphibious large-scale exercise conducted since the Ocean Venture NATO exercises launched in 1981 during the Cold War.

Those exercises demonstrated NATO resolve and simulated new U.S. maritime capabilities, and the intent is the same for LSE 2021, within the context of modern warfare, officials say.

It is also the first iteration of what will become a triennial exercise with plans to include allies and partners.

RELATED USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego

"The LSE 2021 is part of an ongoing series of exercises that demonstrates the U.S. Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming forces globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones," the Navy said.

Latest Headlines

Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will deploy from San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Navy announced.
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The multinational naval exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, involving about 17,000 personnel, successfully concluded off the Australian coast over the weekend.
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Defense News // 1 day ago
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two CH-47H Chinook helicopters were loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane and flown nearly 10,000 miles to Australia, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday.
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
Defense News // 3 days ago
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
Defense News // 3 days ago
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with three service branches charged with protecting the country's interests in space.
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
Defense News // 4 days ago
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
Defense News // 4 days ago
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
July 30 (UPI) -- The USS Independence, lead vessel in a class of littoral combat ships, was ceremonially decommissioned at Naval Base San Diego, ending 11 years of service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Officer, several others injured in attack at Pentagon building
Officer, several others injured in attack at Pentagon building
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/