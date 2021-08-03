Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 2:48 PM

Milley: New technologies key to deterring aggressors, winning future wars

By
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley emphasized the importance of emerging technologies in future wars in remarks on Monday. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley emphasized the importance of emerging technologies in future wars in remarks on Monday. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI
| License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Army Gen. Mark Milley said mastering emerging technologies is key to deterring aggressors and winning future wars.

The chairman of the Joints of Chiefs of Staff made the remarks at the Navy League of the United States' Sea-Air-Space Global Maritime Exposition at National Harbor, Md., on Monday.

Advertisement

Milley cited emerging technologies as crucial to prevent or win wars if deterrence fails, including artificial intelligence, long-range precision fires, hypersonics, unmanned systems, biotechnology, 3-D printing and miniature electronic companies.

"Those technologies are available right now to every country in the world," Milley said. "There's nothing particularly secret about many of them. And I would argue that the country that masters those technologies ... is likely to have a significant, and perhaps decisive advantage."

RELATED Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover

Director Mike White in the Undersecretary of Defense for the Research and Engineering office recently referred to hypersonic weapons as a key element of the Defense Department's modernization efforts.

And the U.S. Department of Defense said recently the development of hypersonic missiles is accelerating within its $6.6 billion budget for the weapons program.

Milley emphasized the importance of keeping up with emerging technologies by referring to the hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members killed in World Wars I and II after the nation was slow to arm.

Advertisement
RELATED USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego

"Failure to recognize, adapt and capitalize on the changing character of war and failure to see the future produces devastating consequences," he said. "And it did for our military. It resulted in losses on a scale that's difficult to fathom that none of us alive today have experienced."

Milley also emphasized sea control and power projection as critical to sea power superiority.

"In my mind, no one has ever done it better than the United States Navy, in the history of the world," Milley said. "The same is true for air and space and cyber in our ground forces. In fact, our joint force is second to none."

RELATED U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021

Three military sea service leaders also spoke at the exposition about the challenges ahead, including aviation and private and public shipyard maintenance and unmanned systems and live virtual training innovation.

Navy Admiral Michael Gilday said the Navy is focused on producing deliverables on myriad maintenance issues in a timely and accountable way.

For innovation issues -- which are being pushed across the military services -- the focus is on development, testing, experimentation, learning, and quickly generating outcomes, he said.

RELATED U.S. maritime forces to focus on China, Russia, new strategy doc says

"It's our hope that those areas produce for us a more capable, lethal, ready Navy, maybe by the end of the decade," Gilday said.

Advertisement

Marine Corps Gen. David Berger said that future warfighters will not have the long military buildup overseas that occurred during Operation Desert Storm, and training and education should focus on developing leaders who are willing to take risks.

"All three of us are pushing hard for wargaming experimentation exercises that force our leaders into circumstances where they have to make decisions under pressure," he said.

Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz mentioned the importance of the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, which called for increasing integration in all domains.

The strategy also stresses modernization among the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard in response to threats from China and Russia. Along with the blue water Coast Guard, his service also has law enforcement authorities, search and rescue assets and other capabilities, Schultz noted.

Latest Headlines

Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Navy christens submarine honoring Adm. Hyman Rickover
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Defense News // 23 hours ago
USS Carl Vinson, carrier strike group deploy from San Diego
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will deploy from San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Navy announced.
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S., Australia, partners conclude exercise Talisman Sabre 2021
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The multinational naval exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, involving about 17,000 personnel, successfully concluded off the Australian coast over the weekend.
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Defense News // 1 day ago
C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two CH-47H Chinook helicopters were loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane and flown nearly 10,000 miles to Australia, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday.
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
Defense News // 3 days ago
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
Defense News // 3 days ago
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with three service branches charged with protecting the country's interests in space.
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
Defense News // 3 days ago
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
Defense News // 4 days ago
Navy decommissions USS Independence, first littoral combat ship of its class
July 30 (UPI) -- The USS Independence, lead vessel in a class of littoral combat ships, was ceremonially decommissioned at Naval Base San Diego, ending 11 years of service.
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Defense News // 4 days ago
NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting
Pentagon placed under temporary lockdown after shooting
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/