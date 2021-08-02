Trending
Aug. 2, 2021 / 3:55 PM

Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir

The U.S. Air Force announced that it will seek prototypes for Mjolnir, an improved version of its Tactical High-Power Operational Responder, or THOR, pictured, and named after the mythical god's hammer. Photo by John Cochrane/U.S. Air Force
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.

The Air Force Research Laboratory's Directed Energy Directorate at Kirkland Air Force Base, N.M., will build an advanced version of its THOR, or Tactical High-Powered Operational Responder, which uses "bursts of intense radio waves to disable small unmanned aircraft systems instantly," an Air Force press release said.

The Mjolnir prototype will use the same technology but is expected to offer increased capability, reliability and manufacturing readiness.

"The new prototype will be called Mjolnir, after the mythical Norse god Thor's hammer," said Amber Anderson, THOR program manager. "Because THOR was so successful, we wanted to keep the new system's name in the Thor family."

THOR is a prototype directed energy weapon used to disable the electronics in drones, and is designed to counter multiple targets, such as a swarm of drones.

The technology is housed in a 20-foot-long shipping container that can be stowed in a military cargo plane and quickly assembled by two people.

"As the danger from drone swarms evolves, all services are working closely to ensure emerging technologies like Mjolnir will be ready to support the needs of warfighters already engaged against these threats," Adrian Lucero, THOR deputy program manager, said in the press release.

"The program will begin this fall with a delivery of the prototype weapon in 2023," Lucero said.

A request for proposals will be posted on SAM.gov, the official website for companies seeking federal contract opportunities, at a later date, the Air Force said.

Defense News // 23 minutes ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Navy's newest fast-attack submarine, to be named in honor of Adm. Hyman Rickover, was christened in ceremonies in Groton, Conn.
Defense News // 24 minutes ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group will deploy from San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Navy announced.
Defense News // 2 hours ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The multinational naval exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, involving about 17,000 personnel, successfully concluded off the Australian coast over the weekend.
Defense News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two CH-47H Chinook helicopters were loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane and flown nearly 10,000 miles to Australia, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday.
Defense News // 2 days ago
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
Defense News // 2 days ago
July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with three service branches charged with protecting the country's interests in space.
Defense News // 2 days ago
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Defense News // 3 days ago
July 30 (UPI) -- The USS Independence, lead vessel in a class of littoral combat ships, was ceremonially decommissioned at Naval Base San Diego, ending 11 years of service.
Defense News // 3 days ago
July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday.
Defense News // 4 days ago
July 29 (UPI) -- Conducting oversight against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds "will be much more difficult," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a new report.
