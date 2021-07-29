Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 29, 2021 / 3:29 PM

Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Britain’s Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain’s Future Combat Air System. Photo courtesy of GKN Industries
Britain’s Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain’s Future Combat Air System. Photo courtesy of GKN Industries

July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System, officials said Thursday.

The contract was signed by BAE Systems this week and the program's concept and assessment phase have started, which includes investment in the required skilled workforce, the company said in a press release.

Advertisement

"Boosting our already world-leading air industry, the contract will sustain thousands of jobs across [Britain] and will ensure that [Britain] remains at the top table when it comes to combat air," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a press release on Thursday.

The FCAS will put the Royal Air Force and its allies in line with world-leading and independent military capability, according to BAE Systems.

The government said the FCAS will combine core aircraft with capabilities of being uncrewed, forming a "next-generation mix" expected to be ready for service sometime in the mid-2030s.

The $349 million investment announced this week will grow further, officials say, with more than $2.79 billion expected to be spent on the effort over the next four years.

BAE Systems is one of four founding members of Team Tempest. Others include Leonardo UK, Rolls Royce and MBDA UK.

Advertisement

"Today marks a momentous step in the next phase of our Future Combat Air System, with a multi-million pound investment that draws on the knowledge and skills of our U.K. industry experts," Wallace said.

Read More

Britain, Sweden, Italy to collaborate on combat aircraft Italy joins Britain, Sweden to develop Tempest fighter plane Britain declares its F-35B fighters ready for combat

Latest Headlines

Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
July 29 (UPI) -- Conducting oversight against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds "will be much more difficult," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a new report.
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
Defense News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
Defense News // 1 day ago
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Overmatch Software Armory, connecting platforms to the Pentagon's All-Domain Command and Control, is operational at a higher level, the U.S. Navy said.
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
Defense News // 1 day ago
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan.
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- A maritime governance agreement between the United States and Seychelles will preserve ecosystems and prevent crimes at sea, a U.S. 6th Fleet statement says.
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
Defense News // 2 days ago
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Mount Whitney is sailing from Gaeta, Italy, to take part in next month's Large Scale Exercise 2021, a U.S.-only event meant demonstrate integration abilities and new maritime capabilities.
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
July 27 (UPI) -- The commander of U.S. Central Command on Tuesday said airstrikes in Afghanistan would continue as long as Afghan forces are being attacked by the Taliban as the U.S. military pulls out of the country.
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
Defense News // 2 days ago
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Ross has ended its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations and has returned to port in Rota, Spain, the U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/