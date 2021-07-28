Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 28, 2021 / 4:48 PM

Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute

By
Air Force Lt. Gen. James Heckler conducts a class at the China Aerospace Studies Institute, a research arm of the Air Force which recently received its Defense Department charter. Photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/U.S. Air Force
Air Force Lt. Gen. James Heckler conducts a class at the China Aerospace Studies Institute, a research arm of the Air Force which recently received its Defense Department charter. Photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/U.S. Air Force

July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown has signed the charter for the Air Force research organization, which conducts research on China aerospace activities "directly enabling the warfighter's understanding of Chinese aerospace and strategic thinking," officials said in the release.

Advertisement

CASI is headquartered at Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., and at National Defense University, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

In June, it partnered with the Air Force Culture and Language Center to co-host a two-week "Belt and Road Initiative" training event to take a closer look at China's global economic and political objectives.

RELATED Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships

"By studying 'everything that flies' in China, we can better understand decision making, limitations, opportunities and challenges in competition," Brown wrote in the newly signed charter. "CASI serves as the Department of Air Force's premiere center for the study of China and its aerospace capabilities."

CASI's key functions include publication of original research on Chinese aerospace development and engagement with Air Force and Defense Department analysts through conferences.

Advertisement

The institute also will maintain a physical and virtual library of unclassified written materials on Chinese military strategy and mentor Air Force personnel on matters of the Chinese military.

RELATED Beijing: U.S., China meeting improved communication despite disagreements

"Strategic competition with China is the organizing principle for our strategy, plans and systems," said CASI Director Dr. Brendan Mulvaney. "Our current initiatives -- accelerate change or lose, joint all-domain operations and agile combat employment -- are all about being prepared to confront Chinese aggression.

"A foundational understanding of China is a necessary first step to achieve the cross-domain integration and innovation that will be decisive in future conflicts," Mulvaney said.

RELATED U.S., China square off in rare diplomatic meeting in Tianjin

Latest Headlines

Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
Defense News // 1 hour ago
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan.
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
Defense News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- A maritime governance agreement between the United States and Seychelles will preserve ecosystems and prevent crimes at sea, a U.S. 6th Fleet statement says.
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
Defense News // 23 hours ago
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Mount Whitney is sailing from Gaeta, Italy, to take part in next month's Large Scale Exercise 2021, a U.S.-only event meant demonstrate integration abilities and new maritime capabilities.
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
July 27 (UPI) -- The commander of U.S. Central Command on Tuesday said airstrikes in Afghanistan would continue as long as Afghan forces are being attacked by the Taliban as the U.S. military pulls out of the country.
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Ross has ended its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations and has returned to port in Rota, Spain, the U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday.
Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
Defense News // 1 day ago
Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized U.S. partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region in a speech in Singapore Tuesday.
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
Defense News // 1 day ago
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
July 26 (UPI) -- Five defense contractors have been awarded contracts for the second phase of development of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, which is planned to replace the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
Defense News // 2 days ago
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
July 26 (UPI) -- Twelve African and Western Indian Ocean nations joined the U.S. Navy on Monday for the start of Exercise Cutlass 2021, an annual multination maritime exercise.
Keel laid for new Coast Guard cutter Calhoun
Defense News // 2 days ago
Keel laid for new Coast Guard cutter Calhoun
July 26 (UPI) -- A keel authentication ceremony, formally starting construction of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Calhoun, was conducted in Pasgagoula, Miss.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/