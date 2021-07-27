Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 27, 2021 / 2:53 PM

US Ross completes 11th patrol, returns to Naval Station Rota in Spain

By
Kyle Barnett
The USS Ross this week returned to Naval Station Rota in Spain this week after concluding its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
The USS Ross this week returned to Naval Station Rota in Spain this week after concluding its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Ross has ended its 11th patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations and has returned to port in Rota, Spain, the U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday.

With the port arrival on Monday, the ship ends a cruise that saw a series of naval operations spread throughout Europe end Africa.

Advertisement

"Our Sailors have met every challenge to meet mission and successfully complete patrol," Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of Ross, said in a Navy press release. "I'm excited to get everyone home safe so we can reconnect with our loved ones."

The patrol began with the British-led Fleet Operational Sea Training this spring. The vessel's voyage then took it to the North Sea for an exercise displaying the vessel's missile blocking system.

The vessel also took part in the African Lion exercise outside Morocco and stopped over in Souda Bay, Greece, for the crew's first "liberty port" since the COIVD-19 pandemic began.

In late June, the USS Ross took part in the 12-day Sea Breeze 2021 exercise in the Black Sea, which involved 32 NATO nations.

The USS Ross also stopped in Ukraine where it hosted Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

Advertisement

"It was an honor to pipe the president of Ukraine on board," Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Sean Van Horn, who was part of the receiving line, said in a Navy press release. "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am privileged to have done it."

Read More

USS Ross arrives for Black Sea exercise as USS Laboon departs USS Ross conducts live-fire missile test in NATO exercises Destroyer USS Arleigh Burke joins 6th Fleet at Rota, Spain

Latest Headlines

Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Secretary of Defense Austin commits to Indo-Pacific partnerships
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized U.S. partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region in a speech in Singapore Tuesday.
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
Defense News // 20 hours ago
Five companies picked for prototypes of M2 Bradley replacement
July 26 (UPI) -- Five defense contractors have been awarded contracts for the second phase of development of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, which is planned to replace the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Led by U.S. Navy, Exercise Cutlass Express 2021 begins in Africa
July 26 (UPI) -- Twelve African and Western Indian Ocean nations joined the U.S. Navy on Monday for the start of Exercise Cutlass 2021, an annual multination maritime exercise.
Keel laid for new Coast Guard cutter Calhoun
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Keel laid for new Coast Guard cutter Calhoun
July 26 (UPI) -- A keel authentication ceremony, formally starting construction of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Calhoun, was conducted in Pasgagoula, Miss.
GOP leaders object to cancellation of border wall construction
Defense News // 23 hours ago
GOP leaders object to cancellation of border wall construction
July 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of contracts to build a 31-mile wall at the southern border, angering Republican legislators.
USS Vella Gulf comes home after four-month deployment
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Vella Gulf comes home after four-month deployment
July 26 (UPI) -- The guided missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf returned to its Naval Station Norfolk, Va., home port after a four-month deployment, the Navy announced on Monday.
Indian navy receives its first two MH-60 helicopters
Defense News // 3 days ago
Indian navy receives its first two MH-60 helicopters
July 23 (UPI) -- India's navy accepted its first two Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., the U.S. Navy announced.
Space Force chief seeks European alliances to counter threats
Defense News // 3 days ago
Space Force chief seeks European alliances to counter threats
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States seeks partners to counter threats in space from China and Russia, U.S. Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond said during a European trip.
U.S. to revise Iraq mission, withdrawing combat troops, retaining advisers
Defense News // 3 days ago
U.S. to revise Iraq mission, withdrawing combat troops, retaining advisers
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States and Iraq are preparing a statement on plans to reduce the role of U.S. troops in Iraq to a purely advisory role by the end of 2021, officials of both nations said this week.
Air Force postpones plan to move A-10s, HH-60s to Arizona base
Defense News // 4 days ago
Air Force postpones plan to move A-10s, HH-60s to Arizona base
July 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force plan to transfer all A-10 Thunderbolt planes and HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters to Arizona was postponed on Friday, pending Congressional budget approval.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/