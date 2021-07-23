NATO's 'Shark Hunt 21' anti-submarine exercise begins in North Atlantic

The guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt joined vessels of NATO allies on Friday to begin the anti-submarine warfare exercise Shark Hunt 21. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 23 (UPI) -- NATO's "Shark Hunt 21" submarine exercises, led by the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet, began on Friday in the North Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Navy announced.

France, Canada, Britain and the United States are participants, bringing three submarines, four surface ships and seven aircraft, including the U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt.

The exercise is led by the U.S. Navy's Command Task Force 69, an element of the 6th Fleet composed of attack submarines.

"This exercise demonstrates the complexity and lethality of our Allied anti-submarine warfare team," said Capt. John Craddock, commodore, CTF 69.

"The multi-domain, multi-national coordination amplifies our ability to promote trans-Atlantic maritime security, provide deterrence, and if required ensure sea denial," Craddock said.

The exercise follows the NATO-led Dynamic Mongoose 21, an anti-submarine warfare interoperability exercise which concluded in the Norwegian Sea on July 9.

In February, NATO held another anti-submarine exercise, Dynamic Manta 2021, off the coast of Italy to demonstrate interoperability among submarines and surface ships of Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

The Japan-based aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike force also conducted anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea this month.



