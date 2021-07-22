Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 22, 2021 / 3:31 PM

Admiral says next-gen U.S. Navy submarines will have strongest aspects of predecessors

By
Zarrin Ahmed
The Virginia-class submarine Delaware, pictured, was moved out of a construction facility into a floating dry dock last year, while the Navy plans for a new submarine class that will include its predecessors strongest attributes. File Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII
The Virginia-class submarine Delaware, pictured, was moved out of a construction facility into a floating dry dock last year, while the Navy plans for a new submarine class that will include its predecessors strongest attributes. File Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII

July 22 (UPI) -- A top Navy admiral hinted this week that the service's next-generation attack submarine will have the strongest attributes of its predecessors -- including payload, speed, acoustics, sensors, operational availability and the service life of three submarines combined.

Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Navy's undersea warfare requirements office, said during a panel discussion that the service is "looking at the ultimate apex predator for the maritime domain" during a panel discussion, Breaking Defense and Seapower Magazine reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The discussion, part of a prerecorded webinar, was published by the Navy League ahead of the annual Sea-Air-Space exposition.

Houston said SSN(X) will combine the payload and speed of a Seawolf-class submarine, the acoustics and sensors found on a Virginia-class submarine and the operational availability and service life capability of a Columbia-class submarine.

Details on the SSN(X), however, remain scarce.

In this year's defense budget, there was a $98 million request for the development of the SSN(X). In the previous fiscal year, the Navy said it would begin buying 42 new submarines in fiscal year 2034.

The Navy also plans to continue building two Virginia-class attack submarines, ramp up the pace of building the Columbia-class submarine, and build and design the SSN(X) while restarting a submarine repair capability.

Advertisement

Read More

U.S., Russia conduct separate naval exercises near Hawaii After NATO Baltic Sea exercises, USS Thomas Hudner stops in Germany Ukraine, U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet prepare for Black Sea exercises

Latest Headlines

Iranian navy ships sail through Baltic Sea en route to Russia
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Iranian navy ships sail through Baltic Sea en route to Russia
July 22 (UPI) -- A pair of warships from Iran's navy were spotted sailing through the Baltic Sea Thursday on their way to St. Petersburg, Russia, for a naval parade taking place later this month.
Britain inks $268m deal for 13 more Protector drone aircraft
Defense News // 2 hours ago
Britain inks $268m deal for 13 more Protector drone aircraft
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain has invested $268 million for an additional 13 Protector drone aircraft, Defense Minister Jeremy Queen announced Thursday during a visit to GKN Aerospace.
NORTHCOM runs third Global Information Dominance exercise
Defense News // 3 hours ago
NORTHCOM runs third Global Information Dominance exercise
July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Northern Command ran its third Global Information Dominance experiment earlier this month, according to a Thursday announcement.
Milley: Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 'not a foregone conclusion'
Defense News // 16 hours ago
Milley: Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 'not a foregone conclusion'
July 21 (UPI) -- The United States' top military leaders on Wednesday touted Afghanistan's abilities to prevent the Taliban from taking over as the militant terrorist group has made territorial advances amid the U.S. drawdown.
F-16s of the D.C. Air National Guard arrive in Saudi Arabia
Defense News // 23 hours ago
F-16s of the D.C. Air National Guard arrive in Saudi Arabia
July 21 (UPI) -- F-16 fighter planes and District of Columbia Air National Guard members arrived in Saudi Arabia this week to reinforce defenses of the Prince Sultan Air Base, according to the U.S. Air Force.
Russian missile system, Erdogan visit to Cyprus dominate Senate hearing on Turkey
Defense News // 1 day ago
Russian missile system, Erdogan visit to Cyprus dominate Senate hearing on Turkey
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans alike condemned Turkey's 2017 purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system at Wednesday's Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S.-Turkey relations.
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday.
Philippines' defense secretary seeks 'side agreement' to pact with U.S.
Defense News // 1 day ago
Philippines' defense secretary seeks 'side agreement' to pact with U.S.
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S.-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement will be amended and not terminated, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.
Travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations
Defense News // 1 day ago
Travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations
July 21 (UPI) -- With travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations, service members can now get COVID-19 vaccinations without pre-authorization.
U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force cargo planes arrived in Israel this week to support Juniper Falcon 21-2, a joint U.S.-Israeli military training exercise, the branch said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/