Defense News
July 22, 2021 / 1:21 PM

NORTHCOM runs third Global Information Dominance exercise

Zarrin Ahmed
Representatives from all 11 U.S. combatant commands participate in the third Global Information Dominance Experiment exercise at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., on July 13. Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes/U.S. Air Force
July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Northern Command ran its third Global Information Dominance Experiment earlier this month, according to a Thursday announcement.

From July 8 to 15, NORTHCOM continued its exercises in enabling cross-combatant command collaboration using artificial intelligence.

The series of GIDE experiments are technology risk-reduction experiments supplementing early deter-and-deny actions, according to U.S. Air Force officials.

"These experiments use technology that is available today to enable decision makers to have relevant information sooner, thus creating decision space for senior leaders by providing proactive options," the press release stated.

The first and second GIDE experiments took place in December and in March, with this third experiment conducted in three stages, officials said.

The first focused on cost-effective data solutions, the second evaluated the ability to respond to contested logistics and incorporate global collaboration, and the final stage demonstrated the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's Matchmaker capability for conflict defense.

"The GIDE 3 experiment showcased how the software tools designed for cross-combatant command collaboration, assessment, and decision-making can be used to enable more effective global logistics coordination, intelligence sharing and operations planning," Gen. Glen VanHerck, NORAD and NORTHCOM commander, said in the announcement.

After Lt. Gen. Michael Groen told the National Defense Industrial Association that the U.S. military needs to scale up its artificial intelligence or be left behind by adversaries, steps have been taken. The Department of Defense announced in June that it would dispatch two teams of AI experts to the headquarters of 11 interservice combatant commands around the world.

