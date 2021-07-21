Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 21, 2021 / 1:24 PM

U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week

By
Israeli service members guide a C-130J Hercules after it lands at Hatzor Air Force Base, Israel, during Juniper Falcon 21-1 in February. Photo by PO2 Cody Hendrix/U.S. Air Force
Israeli service members guide a C-130J Hercules after it lands at Hatzor Air Force Base, Israel, during Juniper Falcon 21-1 in February. Photo by PO2 Cody Hendrix/U.S. Air Force

July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force cargo planes arrived in Israel this week to support Juniper Falcon 21-2, a joint U.S.-Israeli military training exercise, the branch said on Wednesday.

Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the 37th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, delivered personnel and equipment on Tuesday for the exercise, beginning on Friday at locations across Israel.

Advertisement

The exercise will "test simulated emergency response procedures, ballistic missile defense and crisis response assistance in the defense of Israel," officials from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa said in a Wednesday press release.

The locations, personnel requirements and duration of the drills were not announced, but the event is a continuation of February's two-week Juniper Falcon 21.

RELATED Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon

The February event involved about 500 personnel of the U.S. Air Force and the Israel Defense Forces, in Germany and Israel, in ballistic missile defense exercises.

The drills are held biannually and driven by "overall dynamics in the Middle East," the statement on Wednesday added.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the February elements of the exercises were largely held virtually.

RELATED U.S. base in Syria hit by rocket fire after weekend airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

Missile defense is an acute concern in Israel because hundreds of thousands of rockets, missiles and mortar shells are believed to be in the hands of Hamas, Hezbollah and other Israeli enemies in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

Advertisement

Anti-Israeli Iranian allies in Yemen and Iraq also possess more advanced ballistic and cruise missiles.

The IDF said last week that Hezbollah is capable of firing up to 3,000 rockets and missile per day into Israel for at least a week, if a conflict escalated to that point.

RELATED Biden directs Pentagon to hit sites in Iraq, Syria belonging to Iranian militias

Latest Headlines

Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks this week urged a House Armed Services subcommittee this week to give the military the authority to change its justice system for sexual assault cases.
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
Defense News // 20 hours ago
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has provided a mobile field hospital to Suriname to assist the South American nation's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch announced on Tuesday.
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
Defense News // 21 hours ago
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Georgia defense forces are about to kick off theAgile Spirit exercise next week at several of the nation of Georgia's military training areas and bases, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Tuesday.
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
July 20 (UPI) -- Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems each will design a prototype model of a light armored carrier ordered by the U.S. Marine Corps.
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
Defense News // 23 hours ago
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
July 20 (UPI) -- The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Donald Cook arrived this week at its new home port at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., ending a seven-year forward deployment to Naval Station Rota in Spain.
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy began its "Citadel Pacific 2021" exercises on Monday at its Indo-Pacific installations to assess emergency response and anti-terrorism programs.
Eisenhower carrier home after back-to-back deployments
Defense News // 1 day ago
Eisenhower carrier home after back-to-back deployments
July 19 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to its Virginia homeport after back-to-back deployments of nearly eight months.
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
Defense News // 1 day ago
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
July 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to position a system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 miles from earth drew the approval of the Royal Air Force chief.
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
Defense News // 1 day ago
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
July 19 (UPI) -- The first in a new class of U.S. Navy oiler ships, to be named after civil rights leader John Lewis, was christened at San Diego's NASSCO shipyards.
USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises
Defense News // 2 days ago
USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises
July 19 (UPI) -- The Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan and its strike force conducted weekend anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Navy said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/