July 21, 2021 / 2:55 PM

Travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations

Travel restrictions at 95% of U.S. military installations have been eased, the Defense Department reported on Wednesday. Photo by MSgt. Holly Roberts-Davis/U.S. Air Force
July 21 (UPI) -- With travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations, service members can now get COVID-19 vaccinations without pre-authorization.

Restrictions have been lifted at 219 of 230 worldwide installations, with the majority of those not meeting the restrictions criteria in Japan, a list released by the Defense Department on Tuesday indicates.

Additionally, the Tricare Operations Manual, which identifies procedures of military health providers, was updated this week to allow all active-duty service members to obtain vaccinations without the requirement of pre-authorization, a process similar to vaccinating those in the civilian sector.

The Defense Department's weekly COVID-19 status report on Wednesday said that 4.45 million doses of the vaccination have been administered to service members and eligible beneficiaries, noting that 228,816 service members have been partially vaccinated and more than 1 million are fully vaccinated.

Last week Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced last week that 70% of military personnel received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 62% fully vaccinated with two inoculations, an improvement over the figure of 68.8% released on July 6.

The Pentagon's original goal, announced in March, included vaccination of the complete force by mid-July, a figure amended in April by Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, who suggested that the Army could vaccinate 80% of its active-duty force by July 4.

Vaccination rates have slowed in the U.S. military, similar to that in the nation's civilian sector. Having 70% of Americans with at least one vaccination by July 4 was a goal of President Joe Biden, but it fell short by several million.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine has only an emergency use authorization, the Pentagon cannot obligate its service members to receive the vaccine.

Full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow the Pentagon to change its policy.

"Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making mandatory," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on July 7.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
Defense News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force cargo planes arrived in Israel this week to support Juniper Falcon 21-2, a joint U.S.-Israeli military training exercise, the branch said on Wednesday.
Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
Defense News // 3 hours ago
Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks this week urged a House Armed Services subcommittee this week to give the military the authority to change its justice system for sexual assault cases.
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has provided a mobile field hospital to Suriname to assist the South American nation's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch announced on Tuesday.
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
Defense News // 23 hours ago
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Georgia defense forces are about to kick off theAgile Spirit exercise next week at several of the nation of Georgia's military training areas and bases, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Tuesday.
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
July 20 (UPI) -- Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems each will design a prototype model of a light armored carrier ordered by the U.S. Marine Corps.
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
July 20 (UPI) -- The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Donald Cook arrived this week at its new home port at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., ending a seven-year forward deployment to Naval Station Rota in Spain.
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy began its "Citadel Pacific 2021" exercises on Monday at its Indo-Pacific installations to assess emergency response and anti-terrorism programs.
Eisenhower carrier home after back-to-back deployments
Defense News // 1 day ago
Eisenhower carrier home after back-to-back deployments
July 19 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to its Virginia homeport after back-to-back deployments of nearly eight months.
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
Defense News // 1 day ago
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
July 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to position a system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 miles from earth drew the approval of the Royal Air Force chief.
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
Defense News // 1 day ago
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
July 19 (UPI) -- The first in a new class of U.S. Navy oiler ships, to be named after civil rights leader John Lewis, was christened at San Diego's NASSCO shipyards.
