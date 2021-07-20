Trending
Defense News
July 20, 2021 / 3:47 PM

U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise

By
Kyle Barnett
Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Monroe-based 178th Military Police Company conduct ambush training with the Georgia Defense Force during Agile Spirit 19 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, in July 2019. Photo by Spc. Tori Miller/U.S. Army National Guard
Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Monroe-based 178th Military Police Company conduct ambush training with the Georgia Defense Force during Agile Spirit 19 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, in July 2019. Photo by Spc. Tori Miller/U.S. Army National Guard

July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Georgia defense forces are preparing to kick off the two-week Agile Spirit exercise next week at several of the nation's military training areas and bases, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said on Tuesday.

This year, Agile Spirit kicks off July 26 with an opening ceremony at Senaki Air Force Base, running through August 6 with a closing ceremony at the Orpholo Training Area, all in Georgia, U.S. officials said in a press release.

The exercise will include 700 U.S. military personnel and 1,600 Georgian troops, with another 250 troops from other participating nations.

"The brigade-level exercise will incorporate a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises," U.S. Army Europe and Africa officials said in the press release.

"Agile Spirit 2021 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and regional partner forces' readiness and interoperability in a realistic training environment," officials said.

Fourteen other nations will join the United States and Georgian forces including Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and Azerbaijan.

The government of Georgia previewed the Agile Spirit operations back in March.

"U.S. and Georgian forces are proud to serve side-by-side in the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and around the world," a joint statement released by the two nations said.

Units taking part in the exercises include the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 7th Army Training Command, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command Europe.

In addition, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa will join the effort.

The exercise was founded as an annual event in 2011 but has been held every other year since 2018.

