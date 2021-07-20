Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19

U.S. Air Force personnel and Surinamese locals unload field hospital equipment at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, Suriname, on Friday. Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White/U.S. Air Force

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Baldwin, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects cargo before departing to Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, Suriname from Joint Base Charleston, S.C. on Friday. Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White/U.S. Air Force

July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has provided a mobile field hospital to Suriname, the branch said on Tuesday.

The field hospital, which was transferred from in Charleston, S.C., will be deployed in Suriname to assist the nation's efforts to combat COVID-19, the Air Force said in a press release.

The hospital is operated on two diesel generators and can house up to 70 patients. Suriname, located in northeast South America and home to nearly 600,000 people, has confirmed 24,272 cases of COVID-19 with 611 deaths.

Authorities have thus far provided over 218,000 doses of vaccines to the nation's residents.

SOUTHCOM has donated to 528 COVID-19 treatment efforts in Latin America worth a combined $73.9 million.

Altogether the effort has reached 28 countries in the region, with the U.S. having set aside about $260 million in aid to the region for COID-19 combat efforts.

"The donation projects have included packages of first-responder resources, medical supplies and equipment, freezers for vaccine storage, and mobile field hospitals," SOUTHCOM said in a press release.

In August 2020, the United States donated three such hospitals to Costa Rica.

The Air Force delivered another field hospital to Jamaica last September.





SOUTHCOM has made significant medical donations to curb COVID-19 in Uruguay as well.