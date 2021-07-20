USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe

Some of the crew of the USS Donald Cook, pictured as it arrives in Jacksonville, Fla., reported not seeing family for two years before returning to the United States. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

The USS Donald Cook on Sunday returned to it's new home port in Florida after seven years ported in Rota, Spain. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Seaman Katie Helps embraces her father after the USS Donald Cook, forward deployed in Rota, Spain, for seven years, pulled into its new home port Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

July 20 (UPI) -- The USS Donald Cook arrived this week at its new home port at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., ending a seven-year forward deployment in Europe.

The Arleigh Burke-class missile-destroyer and its crew of 340 returned to the United States on Sunday after the years-long deployment to Naval Station Rota in Spain.

Advertisement

"We operated everywhere from above the Arctic Circle north of Norway all the way down to the coast of Africa," Commanding Officer Matthew Curnen told WJAX-TV.

"The ship actually went into the Red Sea a few times and been in the Black Sea. Pretty much any body of water around Europe or Africa," Curnen said.

Sailors aboard expressed their joy to be back home.

"I haven't seen my family in two years and I know people haven't seen there's a longer but it's a great feeling," Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ireland told WJAX-TV.

Welcome to @NS_Mayport, Shipmates! ⚓ #USNavy Sailors assigned to #USSDonaldCook (DDG 75) embrace family following the ship's arrival to #NSMayport, Fla.; concluding a homeport shift after seven years as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe destroyer in @USNavyEurope. pic.twitter.com/pTI9JbqmTA— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 19, 2021

Advertisement

The USS Donald Cook was originally deployed in 2014 after Russia's invasion of Crimea. Russian-backed forces have occupied the territory since that time.

The ship was based in Europe with four others to provide missile defense for the continent. The Cook is one of three of that contingent including The USS Carney and USS Winston Churchill that have been relieved by other military vessels.

The USS Arleigh Burke was deployed in March to replace the Cook.

"With an Aegis weapon system, USS Arleigh Burke brings the U.S. Navy's top-of-the-line capabilities to the U.S. European Phased Adaptive Approach and NATO's robust integrated air missile defense architecture," Navy officials said when the Burke was deployed.

"Arleigh Burke will support these missions, while patrolling the waters surrounding Europe and Africa, ensuring freedom of navigation in critical waterways," officials said.