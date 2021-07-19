USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, foreground, joined ships of its carrier strike group in anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 19 (UPI) -- The Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan and its strike force conducted weekend anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Navy said on Monday.

The aircraft carrier and its strike group, vessels from Destroyer Squadron 15 and the submarine USS Georgia joined for anti-submarine warfare tactics and procedures training on July 15 and 16 in the sea.

Advertisement

The training scenarios included "hunting simulated enemy submarines, providing layered defense against simulated air and surface threats, and conducting long range maritime strikes against simulated adversarial forces," a Navy statement said.

"Serving as the liaison between the Strike Group and the submarine community has been a rewarding experience," Lt. Joshua Clapper, the DESRON 15 [the eight-ship Destroyer Squadron 15] Submarine Operations Officer, said in a press release.

"Executing training between the carrier strike group and submariners is vital for maintaining the safety of U.S. Navy vessels, and their crews, while ensuring interoperable warfighting capabilities in the air, on the surface and below the sea," Clapper said.

Three weeks ago, the vessels arrived in the 5th Fleet area of operations to serve the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.





Advertisement

From its 7th Fleet homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, the aircraft carrier joined the 5th Fleet, whose presence encompasses the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and portions of the Indian Ocean.

The Reagan CSG departed Japan in May to conduct exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the South China Sea before sailing to the Middle East.

Before it arrived in the Arabian Sea, the convoy joined the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike groups for a large-scale exercise in the Gulf of Aden, marking the first time the two carriers have trained together.

The British vessel is on its initial worldwide trip, heading from Britain to Japan.