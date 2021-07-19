Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 19, 2021 / 3:40 PM

Eisenhower carrier home after back-to-back deployments

By
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Sunday after deployments totaling nearly eight months. Photo courtesy of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower/Twitter
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Sunday after deployments totaling nearly eight months. Photo courtesy of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower/Twitter

July 19 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to its Virginia homeport after back-to-back deployments of nearly eight months, the Navy announced.

The ship, with about 1,000 sailors and officers aboard, arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Sunday, with hundreds of families greeting them.

Advertisement

The ship was deployed in February 2020 and again in February 2021 -- for 320 of the last 514 days, excluding training exercises -- with the 5th and 6th Fleets.

For many aboard the ship, the arrival was their first time on land since February, according to USNI.

RELATED After NATO Baltic Sea exercises, USS Thomas Hudner stops in Germany

Two destroyers of the carrier strike group, the USS Laboon and the USS Thomas Hudner, returned to their homeports several days earlier, and Carrier Wing 3, the aircraft normally stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, returned last week.

The deployments were largely confined to the North Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, to support the fight against the Islamic State, as a show of force against Iran and later as support for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

With the 6th Fleet, the aircraft carrier conducted exercises with the Moroccan navy and air force and participated in the multi-nation Exercise Sea Shield 21, hosted by Romania.

RELATED USS Laboon conducts Romania port visit during Black Sea deployment

It also participated in drills with the militaries of Israel, Greece, Italy, Turkey and Albania.

Serving with the 5th Fleet, the vessel and the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle conducted dual carrier operations in the Arabian Sea.

The Eisenhower later participated in maritime surface warfare exercises with the navies and air forces of Canada, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Forces Central.

RELATED Eisenhower carrier strike group conducts port visit in Oman

"They were supposed to remain in the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic but they ended up spending most of their deployment in the Middle East," U.S. 2nd Fleet commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis said on Saturday.

"Their previous deployment was in the Middle East, too. They've had a couple of port visits but it's not much to write home about," Lewis said.



Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
Defense News // 26 minutes ago
Navy conducts antiterrorism drills at Pacific bases
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy began its "Citadel Pacific 2021" exercises on Monday at its Indo-Pacific installations to assess emergency response and anti-terrorism programs.
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station
July 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to position a system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 miles from earth drew the approval of the Royal Air Force chief.
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
Defense News // 2 hours ago
First-in-class oiler ship, to be named after Rep. John Lewis, christened by Navy
July 19 (UPI) -- The first in a new class of U.S. Navy oiler ships, to be named after civil rights leader John Lewis, was christened at San Diego's NASSCO shipyards.
USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises
Defense News // 4 hours ago
USS Ronald Reagan, carrier strike group conduct Arabian Sea exercises
July 19 (UPI) -- The Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan and its strike force conducted weekend anti-submarine warfare exercises in the Arabian Sea, the Navy said on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein nominated to lead USSF Space Systems Command
Defense News // 3 days ago
Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein nominated to lead USSF Space Systems Command
July 16 (UPI) -- Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein was nominated to be the U.S. Space Systems Command's first field commander, the Pentagon announced.
Six companies share $5B Navy contract for construction, disaster response
Defense News // 3 days ago
Six companies share $5B Navy contract for construction, disaster response
July 16 (UPI) -- Six companies will share a $5 billion U.S. Navy contract for emergency construction, a Defense Department announcement said.
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
Defense News // 3 days ago
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
July 16 (UPI) -- The largest assemblage of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter planes is in the Pacific region for exercises analysts say is a strong message to China.
Gen. Mark Milley warns of threats as NATO command opens in Norfolk, Va.
Defense News // 3 days ago
Gen. Mark Milley warns of threats as NATO command opens in Norfolk, Va.
July 16 (UPI) -- Full operational capability of NATO's Joint Force Command in Norfolk, Va., this week was marked by a ceremony highlighting the strength of the military bloc.
Lockheed Martin to build HIMARS M142 rocket launchers
Defense News // 3 days ago
Lockheed Martin to build HIMARS M142 rocket launchers
July 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin will build additional HIMARS rocket launchers for the U.S. Army and Marines via a $160.5 million contract announced this week by the Pentagon.
MQ-9 Reaper's automatic takeoff, landing capability tested successfully
Defense News // 4 days ago
MQ-9 Reaper's automatic takeoff, landing capability tested successfully
July 15 (UPI) -- The MQ-9 Reaper's automatic takeoff and landing capability has successfully been tested, which Air Force officials say could significantly expand the missions it is used for.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech
Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/