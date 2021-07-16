Trending
Defense News
July 16, 2021 / 2:52 PM

Six companies share $5B Navy contract for construction, disaster response

By
Six companies shared a $5 billion, long-term U.S. Navy contract for contingency projects, natural disaster response and humanitarian missions. Photo by John Mabango, EPA-EFE
Six companies shared a $5 billion, long-term U.S. Navy contract for contingency projects, natural disaster response and humanitarian missions. Photo by John Mabango, EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- Six companies will share a $5 billion U.S. Navy contract for emergency construction, a Defense Department announcement said.

The contract, to 2029, calls for "immediate response for civilian construction project capability" authorized by the Navy, the Defense Department or other federal agencies, the statement on Thursday said.

It will provide funding for worldwide construction and related engineering services in response to natural disaster response, humanitarian efforts, conflict, emergent mission-critical requirements and similar projects.

The companies' missions involve technical management of U.S. military bases, as well as assisting federal agencies in responding to natural disasters and restoration of key infrastructure and proper management of environmental issues.

The companies listed in the Defense Department contract include Aptim Federal Services of Baton Rouge, La.; CDM of Fairfax, Va.; ECC Contingency Constructors of Virginia Beach, Va.; Gilbane Federal of Concord, Calif.; Jacobs Project Management Co. of Dallas and Perini Management Services of Framingham, Mass.

DoD expects to wrap investigation of PFAS pollution by 2024 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls for military 'integrated deterrence' DoD to prioritize overseas personnel in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

