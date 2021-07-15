B-52 bomber task force deploys to Guam ahead of Talisman Saber exercise

A fleet of bombers arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, for a Bomber Task Force deployment, July 15. Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force

July 15 (UPI) -- A deployment of United States Air Force B-52 bombers and support equipment landed in the Indo-Pacific region to join the Pacific Air Forces' Bomber Task Force.

On Thursday morning, the Pacific Air Forces tweeted that Team Minot landed at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The Talisman Saber exercise will be in conjunction with the Australian Defense Force and supports an open Indo-Pacific.

"The BTF empowers various strategic bomber platforms to operate anytime, anywhere," the press release stated. "These missions also provide opportunities to enhance readiness by providing training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge anywhere in the world."

In May and April, the BTF completed missions in Guam, and in March, two bombers concluded missions in Europe.