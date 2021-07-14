Trending
Defense News
July 14, 2021 / 3:40 PM

KC-46A tanker's capability increased with Air Mobility Command approval

The Centerline Drogue System of the KC-46A tanker plane received an Interim Capability Release, allowing the U.S. Air Force more flexibility in refueling operations. Photo by Lt. Zach Fisher/U.S. Air Force
July 14 (UPI) -- The KC-46A refueling plane's Centerline Drogue System was approved by the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command said on Wednesday.

The approval, formally known as an Interim Capability Release, is a certification enhancing the plane's capabilities in meeting refueling requirements of the Air Force.

The plane, a modified Boeing 767, was introduced in 2019 as an eventual replacement for KC-135 Stratotanker.

The KC-46A can refuel B-1B and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F/A-18 fighters, F-22 and F-35A fighters.

An Air Force statement noted that the ruling gives the KC-46A more "daily 'taskable' operational capabilities" offering increased capacity for tanker fleet requirements at a time of "a stressed tanker fleet."

The decision will reduce pressure on KC-135 and KC-10 tankers for overseas assignments, officials said.

The KC-46A is not cleared for combat roles and can only conduct refueling assignments over the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

In February 2021, Air Mobility Command chief Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost said the tanker still needs a new refueling system, new boom and more testing with some of the military's key aircraft, modifications which will keep the planes from the battlefield for at least two more years.

The ruling is part of an Air Force effort to find "stress levers" to accommodate refueling requirements.

"Increasing KC-46A operational use is the single largest lever available to bring additional air refueling capacity to meet joint force requirements as the tanker fleet is recapitalized to meet the needs of our combatant commanders," Van Ovost said.

