The expeditionary sea base vessel USS Miguel Keith will be commissioned by the U.S. Navy on Saturday. Photo courtesy of General Dynamics/NASSCO

May 7 (UPI) -- The expeditionary sea base vessel USS Miguel Keith will be commissioned in a weekend ceremony, the U.S. Navy announced on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony, reduced in scope in light of COVID-19 precautions, takes place Saturday morning at Naval Air Station North Island in California.

The vessel was named after U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for heroism in Vietnam.

Keith's mother, Mrs. Eliadora Keith, is the ship's sponsor.

The ship, 785 feet long, is the Navy's third Expeditionary Sea Base, a platform providing logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations.

The ESB classification was designed to offer four key capabilities -- aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging area, and command and control -- and can accommodate small planes and helicopters, repair facilities and shallow-water Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicles.

The ship carries about 100 officers and crew, as well as 44 Military Sea Life mariners.

The USS Miguel Keith will then join the Forward Deployed Naval Force operating from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, in the Pacific Ocean.

The ship was built by General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, and completed its acceptance trials in 2019.