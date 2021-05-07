The United States, Norway and Canada joined the European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation initiative this week, which is meant to speed travel of military personnel and equipment across Europe. Photo by SSgt. Keith Anderson/U.S. Army

May 7 (UPI) -- The United States, with Canada and Norway, is now part of a European Union project designed to move troops across Europe more easily.

EU ministers agreed on Thursday to admit the three countries into the Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO, initiative, a Netherlands-led program within the EU's European Defense Agency to streamline travel of troops and equipment across the continent.

It is the first time that non-European countries are included.

"This project supports member states' commitment to simplify and standardize cross-border military transport procedures," a EU description of PESCO says in part.

"It aims to enable the unhindered movement of military personnel and assets within the borders of the EU. This entails avoiding long bureaucratic procedures to move through or over EU member states, be it via rail, road, air or sea," the EU said.

The deal can be seen as a sign that U.S. President Joe Biden is sympathetic to European military aspirations, a marked reversal from the previous White House administration.

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld described the move as a "concrete and positive signal that the EU wishes to cooperate with Washington, Ottawa and Oslo on defense."

"Currently, there are administrative and infrastructural barriers that make it difficult for military personnel and equipment to move through Europe," Bijeveld added. "Often, it is easier for a tourist to travel through the EU than it is for military personnel."

It is also a test case for Europe, with expected improvements in military mobility likely to advance civilian developments in data connectivity, cybersecurity and transportation infrastructure.

PESCO initiatives are meant to compliment those of NATO, the primarily European military bloc.

NATO "does not have the vocation to be building bridges and roads, rail connections [and] working on mechanisms for simplifying the bureaucratic and administrative procedures for transporting equipment from one country to another," noted Joao Gomes Cravinho, Portuguese defense minister.

Earmarked in the EU budget is $2.07 billion, available for the PESCO project.