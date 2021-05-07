The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis arrived in Newport News, Va., on Thursday for a four-year overhaul. Photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries

May 7 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis arrived in Newport News, Va., for a four-year overhaul, shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries announced.

The nuclear-powered vessel, commissioned in 1995, will undergo a "refueling and complex overhaul," which involves replacement of expended nuclear fuel with new fuel and a general maintenance and modernization of the entire ship.

"This effort, which will continue through late 2025, will produce a recapitalized carrier capable of supporting current and future warfare doctrine while continuing to operate as the centerpiece of the Navy fleet and national defense for another 25 years," an HII statement on Thursday said.

The overhaul includes removal of the flight deck and most of the ship's computer and combat systems, the renovation of tanks and other spaces and refueling its two nuclear reactors, followed by a total reconstruction. A complete RCOH represents about 35% of an aircraft carrier's maintenance and modernization over its expected 50-year lifespan.

A Defense Department contract announcement in February said that Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division was awarded a contract valued at $2,994,237,224 for the overhaul. The ship will be the seventh U.S. aircraft carrier to undergo the RCOH process.

The aircraft carrier, 1,092 feet long, typically carries air wings including Navy and Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet and EA-18G Growler fighter planes, MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters and E-2C Hawkeye surveillance and early warning planes.