May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are slated to headline the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Florida Friday and Saturday.
The Navy's legacy Hornets, which were a staple of air shows for 34 years, were retired last fall in favor of new twin-engine F/A-18 Super Hornets that are faster, sleeker and pack 40% more power, Air Show president Bryan Lilley told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
The show will mark the squadron's third performance of the 2021 season, which kicked off with the Sun N' Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Fla., in mid-April.
The Angels are expected to perform a precision formation flight with aircraft wingtips at two feet apart, inverted rolls, loops and 1,000-miles-per-hour supersonic maneuvers, according to Lilley.
Also scheduled to perform are the Air Force's F-16 Viper demo team, the C-17 Globemaster, the Red Bull Air Force and the Geico Skytypers, according to the performer lineup.
The U.S. Coast Guard is also scheduled to perform a Search and Rescue Demo at the event.
The show will begin at 11:15 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Planes began rehearsing for the air show Thursday and were expected to do so again Friday, though rehearsal schedules are not released.
Blue Angels rehearse for Florida air show
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a rehearsal flyover from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Thursday as the squadron arrives for media day ahead the weekend air show. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Angels line up on the tarmac after arriving at the airport to headline this weekend's air show. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The Fort Lauderdale air show will feature the Blue Angels' on their 75th anniversary and one of the team's first performances in the F/A-18 Super Hornet
as the team transitions from the legacy Hornet. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The demonstration team began in 1946 as a civilian and military morale-building experiment. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Blue Angels Commander Ben Walborn is interviewed after arriving at the airport. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Angels support team arrives. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The ground crew secures the aircraft after arriving. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Angels will headline this weekend's air show. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Angels perform a flyover. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The F/A-18 Super Hornets have 40% more power under the hood than their predecessors. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo