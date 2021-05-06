May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are slated to headline the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Florida Friday and Saturday.

The Navy's legacy Hornets, which were a staple of air shows for 34 years, were retired last fall in favor of new twin-engine F/A-18 Super Hornets that are faster, sleeker and pack 40% more power, Air Show president Bryan Lilley told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The show will mark the squadron's third performance of the 2021 season, which kicked off with the Sun N' Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Fla., in mid-April.

The Angels are expected to perform a precision formation flight with aircraft wingtips at two feet apart, inverted rolls, loops and 1,000-miles-per-hour supersonic maneuvers, according to Lilley.

Also scheduled to perform are the Air Force's F-16 Viper demo team, the C-17 Globemaster, the Red Bull Air Force and the Geico Skytypers, according to the performer lineup.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also scheduled to perform a Search and Rescue Demo at the event.

The show will begin at 11:15 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Planes began rehearsing for the air show Thursday and were expected to do so again Friday, though rehearsal schedules are not released.