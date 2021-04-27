USCGC Hamilton transits the Mediterranean Sea before heading into the Black Sea Tuesday. Photo by Sydney Phoenix/U.S. Coast Guard

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton transited into the Black Sea Tuesday in support of NATO Allies and partners, the Navy announced.

The Legend-class national security cutter is the first Coast Guard cutter to visit the Black sea since 2008, according to a Navy press release.

The Navy described the Hamilton's deployment to the Sixth Fleet area of responsibility as a routine deployment to work alongside allies, build maritime awareness and share best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards.

The Sixth Fleet is headquartered in Naples, Italy, and routinely conducts operations in the Black Sea, the release noted.

Earlier this week the USCGC Hamilton completed search and rescue exercises with Italy's Coast Guard near Naples.

The vessel crossed the Atlantic at the beginning of the month and conducted a mid-month logistics visit to Rota, Spain.

The USS Monterey also participated in a NATO exercise in the Black Sea at the end of March, during which Russia deployed six submarines.