Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Harth 55, left, crossed the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy, right, in the southern Arabian Gulf April 2. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

April 27 (UPI) -- Four ships from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy approached U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats in the southern Arabian Gulf earlier this month in what the Navy has characterized as an "unsafe and unprofessional" interaction.

The USCGC Wrangel and the USCGC Monomoy were conducting routine maritime security patrols in the international waters of the gulf April 2 when Iran's Harth 55 "repeatedly crossed the bows of the U.S. vessels at an unnecessarily close rang," the Navy said Tuesday in a press release.

The Harth 55 was accompanied by three fast attack craft or fast inshore attack craft, the release said.

According to the Navy, U.S. crews issued five short horn blasts, as well as multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, and the Harth 55 responded to the radio queries but continued the maneuvers.

For about three hours, the U.S. issued warnings and conducted "defensive maneuvers," and eventually Iran's vessels moved away from the U.S. ships, opening distance between them.

The IRGCN's actions were not consistent with the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea "rules of the road" or maritime customs, and increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, Navy officials said.

"U.S. naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense," the Navy's release said.

The Navy issued its press release on the interaction as talks over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- a nuclear deal between the United States, Iran and other world powers -- entered their third week.

The deal was signed in 2015, but in 2108 then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, head of the Iranian delegate to the talks, told Iranian state television Tuesday that he believes all sides are on the right track, yet "there are still challenges and difficult details," the Tehran Times reported.

Last week U.S. officials said there had been progress in the talks, but no breakthroughs.

Tuesday's press release also comes a few days after an audio recording was leaked in which Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was heard criticizing the IRGC and the assassinated top general Qasem Soleimani.