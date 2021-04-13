United States Air Force Airmen and Firefighters assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Station 1, attend a shift change on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Monday. Civilian firefighters changed their badges from Joint Region Marianas to USAF Fire Protection as part of the realignment of a Navy led JRM to an Air Force JRM. Photo by Michael S. Murphy/U.S. Air Force

April 13 (UPI) -- About 330 full-time civilian employees currently assign to support Guam's Andersen Air Force Base administratively transferred from the Navy to the Air Force at the end of last week, the Air Force announced.

"This change will improve Andersen (AFB)'s ability to build multi-capable Airmen now and into the future as we work to further operationalize the base," Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, 36th Wing commander, said in an Air Force press release. "The agreement also gives us improved fiscal control and operational flexibility so we can better support operations in the Indo-Pacific in line with the National Defense Strategy."

The transfer is happening as a result of a November memorandum to change the joint region construct returning 18 of 44 installation support functions to the Air Force, per a press release issued by the Air Force Tuesday.

The agreement allows the Navy to begin a resource transfer of approximately $630 million to the Air Force, according to the release.

That transfer covers the realignment of several functions, including fire and emergency services, installation law enforcement and physical security, contracting, facility management, and logistics and transportation services.

"This is a big win for us; not only are we getting 330 new Airmen, but this also opens the door to additional manning from the Air Force," Sloane said. "Over the next five years, we're expecting to receive approximately 380 additional personnel, which will allow us to operate more effectively and efficiently. I'd like to give a big thanks to the Joint Region Marianas staff for helping make this a reality."

Andersen AFB and JRM have hosted a series of planning meetings and town-hall meetings to ensure a seamless transition, the Air Force said.

While employee payroll and human resources activities will change, there are no anticipated changes to an employee's position, title, series, grade and general duties assigned, with full operational capability expected by Oct. 1 of this year.