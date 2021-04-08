Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, provides a COVID-19 vaccination update to the media at the Pentagon Thursday. Photo by Jack Sanders/U.S. Department of Defense

April 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense is prioritizing distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals deployed overseas, officials said Thursday.

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, told reporters Thursday that deployed personnel are being prioritized due to limited availability of vaccinations from local health providers, according to a Pentagon press release.

The DoD has set aside 14% of the vaccine doses it has received for overseas personnel, Place said, noting that they make up 7% of the DoD's eligible population.

"That said if you're a service member stationed overseas, or a family member likewise stationed overseas and you haven't received a vaccine, and you don't know when you'll be able to, these numbers mean nothing. And it's understandably frustrating," Place said.

Place said the military isn't vaccinating personnel as quickly as officials would like due to the loss of 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson due to contamination last week.

According to Place, the number of military personnel outside the continental U.S. is" 10 or 15 percent higher rates than the continental United States at this point."

Place also said that the Department of Defense has administered about 688,000 vaccines to personnel as of Wednesday.

"Now, some of those are -- are first dose and second dose but fully vaccinated of -- people with second dose, of the vaccine given, we have about 67 percent of those individuals," Place said.

Adm. Gayle Shaffer, deputy surgeon general of the Navy, said roughly 35% of active-duty Navy personnel have been vaccinated.

According to Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert I. Miller, director of medical operations, office of the surgeon general, U.S. Air Force, 11.1% of Air Force personnel have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 7.2% have received two shots.

In the general U.S. population, as of Thursday, 33.7% have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19.9% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the end of March Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim said it's possible that by early summer, every person in the DoD could be vaccinated.

On Thursday Place said all DoD installations will be opening vaccination eligibility to all tiers of the population, consistent with President Joe Biden's announcement of changed eligibility requirements earlier this week.

At the end of March Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., sent a letter to the White House Wednesday along with six other House Democrats, urging Biden to issue a waiver making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for service members.

On Thursday Place said all individuals will have an opportunity to be vaccinated before deployment, but the vaccine is "not a mandatory requirement for readiness."

As of Thursday the Department of Defense had reported a cumulative total of 271,470 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began -- up from 262,395 March 25.

Of those, 177,359 were among active-duty military, 49,430 among civilian DoD employees, 26,905 among dependents and 17,776 among DoD contractors.

Most -- 256,264 -- have recovered, but 3,814 were hospitalized and 332 have died.