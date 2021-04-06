An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron 87 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on Monday. Photo by Dartañon D. De La Garza/U.S. Navy

April 6 (UPI) -- The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group entered the South China Sea to conduct routine operations this weekend, the Navy announced on Tuesday.

"It is great to be back in the South China Sea to reassure our allies and partners that we remain committed to freedom of the seas," Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group 9, said in a Navy press release.

During the deployment, the strike group -- which entered the South China Sea on Sunday -- has traveled the Indo-Pacific region, working with allies from South Korea, Japan, Australia, India and Malaysia, he said.

"We look forward to continuing to sail together with all those that embrace our collective vision of security and stability in one of the most important regions in the world," Verissimo said.

The TRCSG consists of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Russell, Carrier Air Wing 11 and Destroyer Squadron 23.

The strike group is slated to conduct fixed and rotary-wing flight operations, maritime strike exercises, anti-submarine operations, coordinated tactical training and other activities while deployed in the area.

Last week, the TRSCSG participated in a joint maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean with the Indian navy's frigate Shivalik and P-8 surveillance plane, as well as India's Russian-designed Su-30MKI fighter planes.

This marks the second time the carrier strike group has entered the South China Sea this year.

In February, the Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducted mutual tactical proficiency drills with the USS Nimitz Carrer Strike Group.

The Roosevelt deployed for the Indo-Pacific region in December.