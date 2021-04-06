U.S. Northern Command participated in a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments in March. Photo courtesy NORTHCOM

April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Northern Command executed the second in a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments earlier this spring, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The experiment took place March 22 and 23 and was designed to enable cross-combatant command collaboration using artificial intelligence, said a NORTHCOM press release.

"If we're able to measure success, the ability, for the first time, to have all COCOM's operating in one collaborative environment combined with a live fly event is monumental," Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander, NORAD and NORTHCOM, said in the release.

The experiments are intended to demonstrate the capability of technology that's available now by harnessing AI and machine learning to bring information to decision makers, NORTHCOM said.

The experiments are designed to benefit both the United States and Canada and to align with the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Canada's Strong, Secure, Engaged strategy.

"This experiment occurred with the intent to bring all the combatant commands together, to place a demand signal on the department to move quicker down the path of domain awareness, information dominance and decision superiority," VanHerck said.

The experiment comes amid an increased push to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations and incorporate cross-domain data gathering.

At the end of March, Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, chief of the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, told the National Defense Industrial Association conference that the U.S. military will need to standardize data, adopt cloud services and incorporate AI into military operations -- or be left behind by adversaries.

In March, the Air Force ran "Orange Flag" and "Black Flag" exercises to test mission planning and cross-domain data gathering.