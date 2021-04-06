Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron prepare to take off to support exercise INIOCHOS 21, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Tuesday. Photo by Ericka A. Woolever/U.S. Air Force

April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Italy's Aviano Air Base have arrived in Greece for a multinational field training exercise.

INIOCHOS 21, which is led by the Hellenic air force and which will take place from April 12 through April 22, is intended to enhance combat readiness and fighting capability, while also offering the opportunity to plan conduct complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment, according to an Air Force press release.

In addition to the United States and Greece, Canada, Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates are scheduled to participate.

"INIOCHOS is an important opportunity for our Airmen to train alongside and learn from our Greek allies as well as the other exercise participants," U.S. Air Force Gen Jeff Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander, said in the press release. "It both improves the relationships that underpin our military alliance and creates opportunities to refine critical skills that enhance our interoperability."

U.S. Aircraft stationed in England, Romania and Germany are also due to participate in the exercise.

In February the U.S. Coast Guard conducted passing exercises in the Arabian Gulf with the Greek ship HS Hydra.