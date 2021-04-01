An unarmed U.S. Air Force LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., in this December 2013 photo. Photo by Yvonne Morales/U.S. Air Force

April 1 (UPI) -- California's Vandenberg Air Force Base has been selected as the preferred location for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Formal Training Unit.

According to a press release from the Air Force, the GBSD is a new intercontinental ballistic missile expected to replace all operational Minuteman III missiles by 2036.

"The Minuteman III weapon system has been a bedrock of U.S. national security for more than five decades, but if one looks ahead to the next 50 years, the question of investing in nuclear modernization is as relevant as ever," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., said in a press release. "We are fully committed to the GBSD Program of Record, which will ensure our nation's nuclear force is ready to meet the warfighting needs of today and tomorrow."

The Air Force's announcement also said that the final basing decision won't be made until after an environmental impact analysis has been conducted.

In September 2020 the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman with a $13.3 billion contract for development of the GBSD, which is expected to have increased accuracy, enhanced security and improved reliability over the Minuteman series.