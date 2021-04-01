The Army has made a $49.9 million, five-year deal to buy MK22 Multi-role Adaptive Design rifles from Barrett Firearms. Photo courtesy U.S. Army

April 1 (UPI) -- The Army announced this week that it has awarded a $49.9 million, five-year contract to Barrett Firearms to acquire about 2,800 MK22 Multi-role Adaptive Design, or MRAD, rifles.

According to the Army, the MK22 is part of the Army's Precision Sniper Rifle program, which will allow the Army an extreme-range weapon system that is lighter than current sniper rifles and includes features that will mask the sniper.

The new rifle is slated to replace the Army's current M107 sniper rifle and M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle systems, according to the branch.

The MK22 is a modular rifle system fielded with three different calibers: the .338 Norma Magnum, the .300 Norma Magnum and 7.62x51 NATO.

In March 2019, U.S. Special Operations Command made a $49.9 million deal with Barrett to procure an undisclosed number of .300 precision rifle cartridge MRAD weapons.

The Tennessee-based contractor had previously outfitted U.S. soldiers with .50- caliber rifles.

New Zealand also made a deal in 2017 to buy 40 M107A1 anti-materiel weapon and 42 MRAD sniper rifles from Barrett.