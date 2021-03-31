Maj. Gen. Adam Joks of the Polish Army was appointed as deputy commander of the U.S. Army's V Corps, which has a forward headquarters in Poland. Photo courtesy of NATO

March 31 (UPI) -- Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks will be deputy commander of the U.S. Army's V Corps, which has a forward detachment in Poland, the Polish defense ministry announced.

Joks will serve as deputy to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, who was in Warsaw this week to meet with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Polish Defense Ministry, which noted that Joks' appointment was a proposed by the U.S. Army.

V Corps is based at Fort Knox, Ky., and activated a forward headquarters in Poznan, Poland, in November 2020, in response to increased Russian military activity.

The unit at Poznan is responsible for command and control of assigned and rotational units of U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command on NATO's eastern flank.

"This is an example of how strong the relations between the Polish and U.S. armies are," Bix Aliu, U.S. charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Poland, said on Twitter.

Joks' appointment marks the first time a Polish general has entered the U.S. military's command structure in such a manner, the embassy said.

"As the Minister [Blaszczak] emphasized, the presence of the V Corps Forward Command is a tangible proof of intensifying Polish-American relations and the fact that our strategic partnership is growing stronger," Poland's defense ministry said Monday in a press release.

"The V Corps Forward Command is the unique structure of this type in our region. Thanks to it, the cooperation between American forces and European allies will be more effective," the ministry said.