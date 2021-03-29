Lockheed Martin was awarded a $2.76 billion contract by the U.S. Army for guided missile launch rocket systems, the Pentagon announced on Friday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army announced a $2.76 billion contract award to Lockheed Martin to obtain guided missile launch rocket systems and associated equipment.

The contract with Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control subsidiary, announced on Friday, calls for delivery of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Alternative Warhead rocket pods, GMLRS Unitary Warhead rocket pods, Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice rocket pods and related support and services.

The systems are expected for delivery by Oct. 31, 2024.

The GMLRS is a surface-to-surface system using precision fires at targets up to 44 miles away.

The systems' munitions have a greater accuracy than ballistic rockets, a reliability rate of 98 percent and can be fired from the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System orM142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers, according to Lockheed.

The company has produced over 50,000 rockets in its history, munitions which were used extensively in the Operation Iraqi Freedom campaign.

Lockheed in March performed a successful test of its next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS at White Sands Missile Range, firing a round from the U.S. Army's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher.