Soldiers with the 36th Medical Care Area Support, 44th Medical Brigade at Fort Bragg, perform realistic medical scenarios during a Field Oxygen Generator Resource test. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

March 18 (UPI) -- The Army is testing an oxygen generator that has a longer shelf life than the one currently in use and that could be used to combat casualties.

The U.S. Army Medical Department Board conducted an operational test in February using soldiers from the 44th Medical Brigade to assess the effectiveness and suitability of the Field Oxygen Generator Resource.

Archie C. Kinnebrew Jr., lead test officer with USAMEDDBD, said the success of that test will inform decisions about whether and when FOGR is fielded to Army units.

"There is truth in operational testing. Army leadership uses the results from test events to facilitate risk-reduction for product fielding," Kinnebrew said. "The test articles under consideration will not only be evaluated by the testing community, but will also include input from the intended end-users on the battlefield. These test events ensure that Soldiers have a voice in the acquisition and deployment of new and improved systems."

The Army is considering using FOGR as a replacement for the Oxygen Generator, Field Portable, which is being replaced because of sustainability issues, according to Austin S. Langdon, assistant product manager with Warfighter Deployable Medical Systems, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md.

"The old device was designed to operate 10-12 hours a day and 7 days a week. This is the case for most portable Oxygen Concentrators on the market. However, when the device sits on a shelf, maintenance issues arise from lack of use, which are very costly," Langdon said.

According to Langdon, USAMMDA is currently testing two commercial off-the-shelf oxygen products.

Both are already in production, but the Army needs to test them for airworthiness and environmental considerations.