U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare munitions to be loaded during the Advanced Battle Management System exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, in September 2020. Photo by Dwane R. Young/U.S. Air Force

March 18 (UPI) -- The Air Force has canceled its Pacific-based Advanced Battle Management System on-ramp events, which were set to take place later this year, due to Congressionally mandated budget cuts.

The ABMS will still be able to conduct two technology demonstrations this year, according to the Air Force's chief architect, Defense News and Air Force Magazine reported.

Advertisement

ABMS is the Air Force's part of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program, which seeks to link aircraft, sensors and weapons systems across the military.

It already held its first ABMS demonstration of the calendar year -- and its fourth total -- at the end of February.

The service is planning another demonstration this summer, but had to cut another planned for later in the year.

In its fiscal 2021 budget, Congress allocated only $159 million of the $302 million the Air Force had requested for the program.

The reduction in funding means the Europe event had to be carried out at a more modest scale, without new user interface and applications, said Preston Dunlap, the Air and Space Force's chief architect, during a Wednesday call with reporters.