Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system completed a third series of tests Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Israel Ministry of Defense

March 16 (UPI) -- Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system has successfully completed a third series of experiments, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday.

According to the Israeli government, the tests were held in an experimental field in the south of the country, with participation from the country's Air Force.

The system successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including drones, rockets and missiles.

The newly-configured Iron Dome system, made by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, will be absorbed by the Air Force and will strengthen the multilayer defense system against missiles.

"Thirty years after the First Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, and 10 years after the Iron Dome's first operational interception, we have achieved a significant leap forward in the technological capabilities of the Iron Dome system," IMDO director Moshe Patel said. "In the three test campaigns conducted in the last few months, the Iron Dome system demonstrated outstanding capabilities against evolving threats, including successfully intercepting salvos of rockets and missiles, as well as intercepting multiple UAVs simultaneously."

The announcement comes as Israeli Defense Forces warn of a possible new confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In February Israeli forces participated in a surprise military exercise meant to simulate an attack from Hezbollah militants and fighters from Syria.