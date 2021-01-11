A plan for the U.S. Navy to compete against Russian and Chinese naval forces over the next decade was released on Monday by Adm. Michael Gilday, C, chief of naval operations, seen here in December. Photo by Lt. Rachel Maul/U.S. Navy

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A 10-year "navigation plan" by the U.S. Navy's chief of naval operations to counter Russian and Chinese threats was released on Monday.

The 18-page "CNO NavPlan" by Adm. Michael Gilday cites four priorities for the Navy: investing in the training and education of sailors and eliminating bias and prejudice; readiness through on-time ship maintenance; capability investment in areas including cyberwarfare, intelligence and laser weapons, and improved capacity with a fleet of manned and unmanned ships.

The plan is a supplement to the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, released in December, and calls for a need to prioritize alliances and partnerships in light of the Chinese Navy's growth and the Russian Navy's recent aggressive behavior.

That document cites the continuous focus of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard on China and Russia "due to their increasing maritime aggressiveness."

It directs the three services to deepen integration, aggressively modernize and continue cooperating with allies and partners.

"The Navy's strategic direction remains clear," the plan released on Monday reads in part.

"We are engaged in a long-term competition that threatens our security and way of life. As part of the Joint Force [of U.S. service branches], we will meet this challenge by deploying forward, alongside our allies and partners, to deter aggression and preserve freedom of the seas," the plan says.

Gilday said the plan refers to China as "our most pressing long-term strategic threat."

"In addition to modernizing its strategic nuclear forces, Russia is developing modern missile frigates, fighter and bomber aircraft, hypersonic missiles, tactical nuclear weapons, and modern submarines," the plan notes.

"The Russian Navy is expanding its operations globally and deploying closer to our shores. Meanwhile, they continue to attack our computer networks. In a conflict, we expect they will threaten cyber or kinetic strikes against the homeland."