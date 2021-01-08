Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Army's 2nd Infantry Division died this week when his vehicle overturned during training in South Korea, the Army reported.

The vehicle of SSgt. James Wento, of Lynn, Mass., a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, rolled over on Tuesday, killing him.

The accident occurred at the camp's Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Wento enlisted in the Army in 2009. His awards include the Army Combat Action Badge, and the Army Commendation Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters.

"Staff Sgt. Wento was an extraordinary soldier, leader and father," battalion commander Lt. Col. Bridget Dalziel said. "He was an important member of the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion family and will be sincerely missed."