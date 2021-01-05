An artist's impression of the Hunter-class frigate. Image courtesy Australian Department of Defence

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Australia's defense department announced this week that prototyping has begun on its new class of frigates.

In a press release from the department, Defence's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group's first assistant secretary ships Sheryl Lutz said five prototype blocks will be built in the prototyping phase to test the Osborne shipyard's production systems and develop the facilities for Hunter-class frigates.

Advertisement

"Nine of the world's most advanced anti-submarine warfare frigates will be constructed in Australia and the prototyping phase marks the beginning of a decades-long program that will be the cornerstone of continuous naval shipbuilding in Australia," Lutz said.

According to Lutz, the prototyping phase of the program is set to end in 2023, but the actual construction phase is scheduled to begin in 2022.

The Hunter-class program is part of the Australian government's $183 billion shipbuilding plan, which provides for the construction of more than 70 new military vessels.

In June the government announced a delivery contract for 1,500 tons of steel plate, for prototypes of the Australian Navy's Hunter-class frigates, was announced by the government on Friday.