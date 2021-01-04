COVID-19 cases in the U.S. military increased by 7,150 in the past week, the Pentagon announced on Monday. Photo by MSgt. Becky Vanshun/Idaho Army National Guard

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Defense Department reported an increase on Monday of 7,150 COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Statistics revealed a cumulative total of 169,914 cases among military and civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

This compares to a total of 162,764 cases reported last week, and an increase from 120,398 cases at the beginning of December. The figures announced on Monday include 183 deaths and 107,285 recoveries.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reported 160,013 cumulative cases of the virus among veterans on Monday, and 6,772 deaths from complications of the virus.

The death figure is higher than the combined 6,756 military casualties in Operation Iraqi Freedom, which lasted from 2003 to 2010, and Operation Enduring Freedom, which lasted from 2001 to 2004.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday noted 350,664 deaths from the virus in the U.S. population, a figure higher than the combined death totals of U.S. military personnel from conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and World War I.

It also reported 64.7 cases per thousand in the general population since the start of 2020, and an increase in the past week of 212,117 cases. A total of 20,558,489 have been reported.

The Pentagon reported last week that 59 of 62 naval bases are under reinstated travel restrictions, as well as 140 of 231 U.S. military installations around the world.

Only three naval bases, in Rota, Spain; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Naval Support Activity Bahrain are open for travel. The Air Force has 35 of its 80 installations under travel restrictions, and the Army only has 28 of 68 installations open.